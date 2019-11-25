Alie-Cox may have the opportunity to carve out a larger role on offense with Eric Ebron (ankle) set to land on injured reserve, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

The 26-year-old has mostly been utilized as a blocker this season, having logged just five catches for 49 yards across 245 offensive snaps, but in Ebron's absence his role could expand. Alie-Cox's frame (6-foot-5, 267 pounds) suggests he could be effective in the end zone, though Jack Doyle figures to handle the bulk of receiving work at the tight end position for Indianapolis.