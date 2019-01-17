Alie-Cox hauled in seven of his 13 targets for 133 yards and two touchdowns during the regular season.

Alie-Cox played only nine games in 2018, and saw most of his offensive workload only after Jack Doyle (hip) landed on injured reserve in Week 12. Even then, the 25-year-old was mostly used as a blocker behind top-TE Eric Ebron. Alie-Cox has one year remaining on his contract, and appears likely to return to Indianapolis in a reserve role in 2019.