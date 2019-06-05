Colts' Mo Alie-Cox: Showing development
Alie-Cox has impressed in spring workouts and is expected to play a significant offensive role in 2019, Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star reports.
Alie-Cox got the chance to shine as the No. 1 tight end this spring in the absence of Eric Ebron (groin) and Jack Doyle (hip). He specifically showed improvement as a route-runner in that time, according to head coach Frank Reich, who labeled Alie-Cox as "very average" in that area last season. Already established as a solid blocker, Alie-Cox will return to No. 3 on the depth chart when Doyle and Ebron return for training camp, but he's nonetheless a young player on the rise and shouldn't be forgotten about in most fantasy formats.
