Alie-Cox (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
Alie-Cox is working his way through the league's five-step concussion protocol after being forced out of Sunday's win over the Titans. He will need to gain full clearance before returning to game action, so the depth tight end's status should be considered up-in-the-air for Week 6 versus Jacksonville.
