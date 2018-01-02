Colts' Mo Alie-Cox: Signs deal with Indianapolis
The Colts signed Alie-Cox to a reserve/future contract Monday.
Alie-Cox, a former basketball player at Virginia Commonwealth, was a member of the Colts' practice squad for the final 13 weeks of the season. The basketball background along with a 6-foot-7, 250-pound frame gives the Colts something to dream on, but Alie-Cox will need to make further strides with his route running and blocking during the offseason to have a legitimate chance at winning a roster spot in 2018.
