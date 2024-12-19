Alie-Cox (hip) is not practicing Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Alie-Cox will miss a second consecutive contest due to the hip injury he managed to play through during the Colts' loss to the Broncos in Week 15. The veteran tight end hasn't yet missed a game this season, but across 14 appearances he's racked up just 11 catches for 132 yards and one touchdown on 18 targets. Friday will represent the last chance for Alie-Cox to resume practicing ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup against the Titans.