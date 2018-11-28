Alie-Cox (calf) won't participate in practice Wednesday, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Alie-Cox found some minor success earlier this season when Jack Doyle was injured and that's the case again, with Doyle (kidney) slated to miss the remainder of 2018. However, Erik Swoope (knee) is aiming to rejoin practice this week and his return could push Alie-Cox out of potential playing time against the Jaguars if he himself is healthy enough to play.

