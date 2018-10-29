Colts' Mo Alie-Cox: Snags highlight reel touchdown

Alie-Cox caught his only pass for a 26-yard touchdown during Sunday's 42-28 victory over Oakland.

Despite Jack Doyle (hip) being back in action, Alie-Cox retained a respectable offensive workload within the Colts offense with Erik Swoope (knee) sidelined, and the young VCU product made the most of his lone opportunity by bringing in a one-handed pass for a score. With both Doyle and Eric Ebron also finding the end zone before the final whistle, the Colts became the first team since the 1970 merger to have three tight ends all reach the painted area in a single game. However, that goes to show just how difficult it is to get a third tight end involved on a game-by-game basis, so keep expectations for Alie-Cox tempered as long as Ebron and Doyle remain healthy -- and Swoope could be back sooner than later to make Alie-Cox even less relevant.