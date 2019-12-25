Play

Alie-Cox reeled in a 21-yard catch during Sunday's 38-6 win over Carolina.

Alie-Cox helped set up Marlon Mack's second-quarter touchdown plunge with a shot play upfield to put the Colts near the goal line. It was just his second catch since Week 9. The sophomore tight end has just one game with multiple receptions this season, way back in Week 3 against Atlanta. He hasn't seen an uptick in production since Eric Ebron (ankles) headed to injured reserve and it'd be a surprise if he broke out against Jacksonville's 20th-ranked pass defense in the season finale Sunday.

