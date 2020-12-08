Alie-Cox caught three of five targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Texans.

Alie-Cox out-snapped both Jack Doyle and Trey Burton for a second straight week, logging 44 snaps on offense (64 percent). That hasn't translated into much production. In fact, he hasn't caught more than three passes or produced more than 50 yards in a game since his Week 2 breakout against the Vikings, when he posted a 5-111-0 line. His usage sets him on the right track, but it's often Burton who gets the looks in the red zone.