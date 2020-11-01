The Colts are optimistic that Alie-Cox (knee) will play Sunday against the Lions, but he'll be put through a pregame workout before the team determines his status, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Alie-Cox is listed as questionable for the Week 8 contest after having been sidelined for the Colts' Week 6 win over the Bengals prior to the team going on bye Week 7. Assuming his knee provides no major complications during his pregame workout, Alie-Cox should avoid the inactive list, which the Colts will release approximately 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff. If he dresses for the contest, Alie-Cox will be stuck in a timeshare at tight end with Trey Burton and Jack Doyle.