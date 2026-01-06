Alie-Cox secured three of four targets for 22 yards during Sunday's 38-30 season-finale loss to Houston.

Alie-Cox didn't log a single appearance with more than one catch across the first 14 games of the 2025 campaign, but he compiled two, three, and three catches in Indianapolis' final three contests, with one touchdown in that span. He wraps the season with a 13-117-1 receiving line on 20 targets, while having suited up for all 17 regular-season games and handling a depth role behind rookie standout Tyler Warren. Alie-Cox, who has spent all eight seasons of his NFL career so far with the Colts, will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.