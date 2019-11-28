Play

Alie-Cox (thumb) didn't practice Wednesday, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

This appears to be routine recovery for Alie-Cox, who suffered this injury in Week 11 but was able to play in this past Thursday's loss to the Texans. It'll be important to follow Alie-Cox's progress, though, as he could be depended on for more pass-catching situations since Eric Ebron (ankle) is on injured reserve.

