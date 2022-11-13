Alie-Cox (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Alie-Cox missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but returned to a limited session Friday, setting the stage for him to be available Sunday. The tight end recorded a 6-85-2 receiving line in Week 4, but apart from that Alie-Cox hasn't hauled in more than two passes in any game this season while working in a timeshare with Kylen Granson and Jelani Woods (shoulder). With Woods out Sunday, Alie-Cox could see added opportunities alongside Granson (with Nikola Kalinic in reserve), but he still profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option.