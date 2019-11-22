Play

Alie-Cox (thumb) is active for Thursday night's game against the Texans.

Alie-Cox might see some extra work in this one even with Eric Ebron (ankle) active, as Ebron missed a couple days of practice this week. Jack Doyle figures to see the bulk of the work ahead of Alie-Cox anyway.

