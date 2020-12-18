Alie-Cox (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Texans, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Coach Frank Reich said Friday that Alie Cox's knee injury -- which has been lingering since October -- has been "nagging more recently." The 27-year-old tight end made his first appearance at practice this week Friday, operating as a limited participant. He'll be monitored closely leading up to game time. Jack Doyle and Trey Burton both have clean bills of health heading into Week 15.