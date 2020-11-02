Alie-Cox (knee) caught three of four targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 41-21 win over the Lions.

Alie-Cox led Colts tight ends in receiving yards but was kept out of the end zone while both Jack Doyle and Trey Burton found paydirt, giving Doyle and Burton a combined five touchdowns in the past two weeks. Even though he was the most productive of the three tight ends when healthy earlier this season, Alie-Cox will have a hard time carving out value in the Colts' three-man tight end rotation if he plays second fiddle in the red zone.