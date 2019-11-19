Play

Alie-Cox (thumb) was limited in practice Tuesday.

After an estimated DNP on Monday, it's a good sign that Alie-Cox was at least able to get some work in Tuesday. With Eric Ebron (ankle) sitting out for a second-straight day, the Virginia Commonwealth product could be in line for more work Thursday against the Texans.

