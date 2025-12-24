Alie-Cox caught both of his targets for 16 yards in Monday's 48-27 loss to the 49ers.

Alie-Cox continued his depth role at tight end Monday, playing just 13 of the Colts' 60 offensive snaps behind rookie Tyler Warren (53). The veteran's two grabs were his first catches since Week 12, bring him to seven receptions for 75 yards on the season. Barring an injury to Warren, Alie-Cox remains far off the fantasy radar as the Colts prepare to host the Jaguars in Week 17.