Alie-Cox had two receptions for 13 yards on two targets in Sunday's loss at New England.

Alie-Cox had his first reception since Week 5 as he had just one reception and two targets his previous five games. Alie-Cox could see an increase in targets if Jelani Woods misses time with a shoulder injury, but Indy's struggles in the passing game make any of the team's tight ends a long shot fantasy option.