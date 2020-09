Alie-Cox had two receptions for 20 yards on two targets in Sunday's loss at Jacksonville.

He played on 29 of the offense's 74 snaps as he'll work as the No. 2 tight end while Trey Burton is on IR with a calf injury. While Alie-Cox will play a small role in the passing offense, he only blocked on one of the 21 passing plays he was on the field for.