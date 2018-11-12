Colts' Mo Alie-Cox: Two receptions Sunday
Alie-Cox had two receptions for 28 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over Jacksonville. However, he did have a drop that led to an interception.
Alie-Cox continues to have a role in the passing game even with Jack Doyle returning from injury the past two weeks as Indy has spread the ball around. Alie-Cox played 23 snaps on offense and went out for a pass on seven plays, according to Pro Football Focus.
