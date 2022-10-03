Alie-Cox recorded six receptions on six targets for 85 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Titans.

Alie-Cox entered Sunday's game having tallied only four catches for 44 yards across the first three games of the season. However, he emerged to lead Indianapolis' pass catchers in receptions and yards, highlighted by touchdown grabs of 14 and seven yards. Alie-Cox also recorded the Colts' second-longest play from scrimmage. Matt Ryan distributed targets to a wider range of receivers against the Titans, and if that continues, Alie-Cox is a candidate to see sustained increased production.