Alie-Cox went without a target while playing 36 of the Colts' 59 snaps on offense in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Raiders.

Even though he benefited from a slight boost in playing time with one member of the Colts' three-man tight-end committee out of the lineup in Jelani Woods (shoulder), Alie-Cox couldn't come through with any useful numbers. The bulk of Alie-Cox's fantasy production for the season came Week 3, when he scored two touchdowns and caught six passes for 85 yards. In his other nine appearances, Alie-Cox has mustered only seven receptions for 64 yards and no scores.