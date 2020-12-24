Alie-Cox (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Alie-Cox has been managing the knee injury for much of the season, but he hasn't been forced to miss a game since Week 6. With Alie-Cox returning to full participation at practice Thursday, he's now on track to be available for Sunday's game against the Steelers. The 27-year-old's playing time and usage in the passing game has been capped for much of the season due to the Colts' three-man timeshare at tight end, but both Alie-Cox and Trey Burton could be in store for expanded roles Week 16 if the quadriceps injury that sidelined Jack Doyle for practice Thursday keeps him out for Sunday's game.