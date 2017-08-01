Alie-Cox missed Tuesday's practice while sporting a boot on his left foot, FOX 59 Indy's Mike Chappell reports.

A former VCU basketball player who went undrafted last year, Alie-Cox is a candidate for the practice squad as he returns to football for the first time since his freshman year of high school. He's not a candidate to have any kind of impact in 2017, and this injury won't help him convince the Colts he's worthy of stashing for the future.