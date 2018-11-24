Colts' Mo Alie-Cox: Will not play Sunday

Alie-Cox (calf) was ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Alie-Cox was originally deemed questionable for the Week 12 contest. This leaves the Colts with only two tight ends for Sunday -- Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron -- as Erik Swoope (knee) is also out.

