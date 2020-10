Alie-Cox (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Bengals, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

With Alie-Cox out, Jack Doyle and Trey Burton should both benefit from extra snaps at the tight end position against Cincinnati. The Colts will be on bye in Week 7, giving Alie-Cox two weeks to heal up before a Week 8 road tilt in Detroit.