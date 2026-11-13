Alie-Cox (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Abby Halpin of the Colts' official site reports.

Alie-Cox suffered a groin injury during the Colts' Week 9 loss to the Cowboys, and that injury prevented the veteran tight end from practicing in any capacity during Week 10 prep. Will Mallory (hamstring) is listed as questionable, so the Colts may have to rely more heavily on Drew Ogletree and Pharaoh Brown to provide depth at tight end behind starter Tyler Warren for Sunday's contest. Alie Cox's next opportunity to play is Week 11 against the Texans on Thursday.