Alie-Cox (calf) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.

Alie-Cox sat out Week 12 and was still wearing a protective boot over his left calf as recent as Wednesday, so him being ruled out isn't surprising. The Colts' tight ends are in rough shape with Jack Doyle (kidney) out for the season, while Erik Swoope is also nursing a knee injury.