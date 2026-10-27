Alie-Cox failed to haul in either of his targets during the Colts' 13-10 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Alie-Cox led all Colts tight ends with 39 offensive snaps, but he could not connect with Daniel Jones on two pass attempts from the veteran quarterback. Alie-Cox and the other Indianapolis tight ends were operating in elevated roles for a second consecutive week due to the absence of Tyler Warren (groin). Alie-Cox's snap count would take a hit if Warren was cleared to return for Week 8 against Jacksonville.