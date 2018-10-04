Goode was on the field for just one defensive snap Sunday against the Texans.

Goode spent the majority of Sunday on special teams, and lost snaps on the defense to rookie Zaire Franklin, who took five defensive snaps to Goode's one. The 29-year-old linebacker has just two tackles on the season, though he could see an increased workload if Darius Leonard (ankle) is ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Patriots.