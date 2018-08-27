Colts' Najee Goode: Looks set for starting role
Goode looks set to start at strong-side linebacker after the trade of Antonio Morrison, ESPN 1070 am Indianapolis reports.
Goode was mostly used on special teams last season but registered a career-high 22 tackles (18 solo) across 16 regular-season games with the Eagles.
