Colts' Najee Goode: Plays just nine snaps
Goode played just nine snaps on defense and didn't have a tackle in Sunday's loss to the Bengals.
Goode was thought to be the starter at strong-side linebacker, but barely got off the bench Sunday as the Colts mostly utilized nickel and dime packages.
