Goode signed a contract with the Colts on Wednesday.

After missing exactly half of his first 64 games due to injury, Goode didn't miss a single contest for the Eagles in each of the past two seasons. He's mostly a special-teams player but logged a career-high 200 snaps on defense in 2017, accruing 22 tackles along the way. Goode could possibly top that number this season with the Colts given the team's questionable depth at outside linebacker.