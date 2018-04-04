Colts' Najee Goode: Signs with Indianapolis
Goode signed a contract with the Colts on Wednesday.
After missing exactly half of his first 64 games due to injury, Goode didn't miss a single contest for the Eagles in each of the past two seasons. He's mostly a special-teams player but logged a career-high 200 snaps on defense in 2017, accruing 22 tackles along the way. Goode could possibly top that number this season with the Colts given the team's questionable depth at outside linebacker.
More News
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...