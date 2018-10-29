Colts' Nate Hairston: Benched in Sunday's win
Hairston was benched after allowing a first-half touchdown and played just nine snaps on defense, ESPN 1070 am Indianapolis reports.
Pierre Desir got more playing time as a result. It's not clear if Hariston will return to a starting role after Indy's upcoming bye week.
