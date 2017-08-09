Play

Hairston may be the leading candidate to win the slot cornerback role, the Indianapolis Star reports. However, head coach Chuck Pagano said the competition is "still wide open."

Hairston was a 2017 fifth-round draft pick who only moved to cornerback his final year at Temple from wide receiver. It sounds like he could get significant playing time this season in a secondary that's in flux.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories