Colts' Nate Hairston: Could win slot cornerback role
Hairston may be the leading candidate to win the slot cornerback role, the Indianapolis Star reports. However, head coach Chuck Pagano said the competition is "still wide open."
Hairston was a 2017 fifth-round draft pick who only moved to cornerback his final year at Temple from wide receiver. It sounds like he could get significant playing time this season in a secondary that's in flux.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now a sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...