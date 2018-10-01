Colts' Nate Hairston: Dealing with ankle issue
Hairston was listed as not participating in Monday's practice due to an ankle injury. Hairston was wearing a protective boot on his left ankle, Mike Chappell reports.
Hairston played all 86 of the defense's snaps in Sunday's overtime loss, so this injury is likely minor as the Colts didn't fully practice ahead of Thursday's game.
