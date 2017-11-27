Colts' Nate Hairston: Five tackles in Sunday's loss
Hairston had five total tackles, two passes defensed and an interception in Sunday's loss to Tennessee.
Hairson played just 22 snaps on defense as he shared playing time with Kenny Moore, however. He could see increased snaps with his successful game, but it's worrisome sign he saw fewer snaps.
