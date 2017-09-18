Play

Hairston had four total tackles and played 44 of 66 snaps on defense in Sunday's loss to Arizona.

Hairston took over the nickelback role and got the third most playing time among the team's cornerbacks. He should continue to get signifcant snaps as long as Vontae Davis and Darius Butler remained sidelined with injuries.

