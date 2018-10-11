Colts' Nate Hairston: No limitations Thursday
Hairston (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
If Hairston can go full speed for Friday's practice as well, he should be expected to play Sunday versus the Jets. Hairston has had plenty of work at cornerback with 23 tackles and one pass breakup through four games.
More News
-
Colts' Nate Hairston: Won't play Thursday•
-
Colts' Nate Hairston: Dealing with ankle issue•
-
Colts' Nate Hairston: Six tackles in Sunday's loss•
-
Colts' Nate Hairston: Participates in practice Thursday•
-
Colts' Nate Hairston: Listed as starter on depth chart•
-
Colts' Nate Hairston: Nursing hammy injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Things to Know
Heath Cummings says there is reason to fear Andrew Luck this week, but not Jameis Winston.
-
Fantasy Football rankings and top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Latest news: Freeman in doubt for Week 6
Wednesday is a pivotal day for injury news around the NFL. Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...