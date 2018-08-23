Colts' Nate Hairston: Nursing hammy injury
Hairston is dealing with a hamstring issue, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
The extent of Hairston's injury is largely unknown. Given the tricky nature of hamstring injuries, it's tough to give an approximate timeline for a return. At this point, monitoring Hairston's progression throughout practice should provide the clearest indications moving forward.
