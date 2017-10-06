Head coach Chuck Pagano ruled Hairston (quadriceps) out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Hairston has notched 14 tackles (11 solo) and two sacks through four weeks and has proven himself as a solid No. 2 corner. In his absence, expect to see rookie second-round pick Quincy Wilson to see an increase in his defensive snaps.