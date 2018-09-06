Colts' Nate Hairston: Participates in practice Thursday
Hairston participated in Thursday's practice.
Hairston was able to fully participate in Thursday's practice after being limited earlier in the week. The 24-year-old spent much of the preseason nursing a hamstring injury, but appears to be trending in the right direction for Sunday's season-opener against the Bengals.
