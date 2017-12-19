Colts' Nate Hairston: Practices fully Tuesday
Hairston (concussion) was a full participant in practice Tuesday.
The full practice implies Hairston is close to clearing the NFL's concussion protocol, assuming he hasn't already done so. Given that Hairston only missed one game with the head injury, he should be ready to play a full slate of snaps in Saturday's showdown with the Ravens.
