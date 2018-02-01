Colts' Nate Hairston: Productive rookie campaign
Hairston had 35 tackles (26 solo), two sacks, an interception and a safety in 14 games for the Colts in 2017.
Hairston played a much larger role than anticipated in 2017 due to numerous injuries to the Colts' secondary, as well as the departure of veteran Vontae Davis. The rookie fifth-round pick should battle for defensive snaps in training camp, with starting cornerbacks Pierre Desir (pectoral) and Rashaan Melvin (hand) both headed for free agency in 2018.
