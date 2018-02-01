Play

Hairston had 35 tackles (26 solo), two sacks, an interception and a safety in 14 games for the Colts in 2017.

Hairston played a much larger role than anticipated in 2017 due to numerous injuries to the Colts' secondary, as well as the departure of veteran Vontae Davis. The rookie fifth-round pick should battle for defensive snaps in training camp, with starting cornerbacks Pierre Desir (pectoral) and Rashaan Melvin (hand) both headed for free agency in 2018.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories