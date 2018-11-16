Hairston (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The questionable tag is actually a bit surprising for Hairston has he was a limited practice participant Wednesday but subsequently sat out practice the last two days. The 24-year-old was downgraded from questionable to out late last week and that scenario seems plausible heading into Sunday's game. Pierre Desir and Quincy Wilson would likely see increased roles if Hairston is ultimately ruled out.

