Colts' Nate Hairston: Six tackles in Sunday's loss
Hairston started at cornerback opposite Kenny Moore and had six total tackles in Sunday's loss to the Bengals.
Hairston wasn't terrible in coverage and was a productive tackler. With Indy's offense likely struggling to get off the field in most games, Hairston could be a decent source of tackles for a cornerback.
