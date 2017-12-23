Colts' Nate Hairston: Will play Saturday
The Colts have listed Hairston (concussion) as active for Saturday's matchup against the Ravens.
Hairston met with an independent neurologist Thursday, and it looks like he ultimately got cleared for Saturday's game. Barring any setbacks, look for him to assume his usual responsibilities at cornerback.
More News
-
Colts' Nate Hairston: Sees independent neurologist Thursday•
-
Colts' Nate Hairston: Practices fully Tuesday•
-
Colts' Nate Hairston: Won't play Thursday•
-
Colts' Nate Hairston: Five tackles in Sunday's loss•
-
Colts' Nate Hairston: Full participant Thursday•
-
Colts' Nate Hairston: Nursing quad injury•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.