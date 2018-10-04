Colts' Nate Hairston: Won't play Thursday
Hairston (ankle) will not suit up against the Patriots on Thursday, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Despite being listed as active, Hairston will not dress for Thursday Night Football. Expect Pierre Desir to serve as Indianapolis' starting left cornerback as long as Hairston remains sidelined.
